EN. Since 1979, the international multidisciplinary journal Gestalt Theory (peer reviewed) has been offering an unusual collection of scientific research that falls outside the typical beaten track. It supports scientific research and applied practice from which the human being has not been removed. Well-known authors publish in Gestalt Theory - authors who come from a diverse range of disciplines and who understand the human being and its environment as something that is more than and different from the sum of its parts. The holistic concept is not erroneously used as a pretentious buzzword that denotes simply alleged, but misunderstood, interrelations, but instead holism is seen as a challenge to do thorough research. Gestalt Theory goes against the trend towards more and more specialization and dissection that would lead only to an incoherent knowledge of every nut, bolt and screw, by offering a multi-disciplinary and critical synoptic approach. The journal publishes articles in German or English that present a holistic system-theoretical, phenomenological or experimental analysis in areas like general psychology, psychotherapy, pedagogy, philosophy, sociology, economics, art, musicology, speech science and the physical sciences. Since 2012, Gestalt Theory is published as an open-access journal.

DE. Seit 1979 bietet die internationale Zeitschrift Gestalt Theory ein ungewöhnliches Programm abseits ausgetretener Trampelpfade: Sie steht für wissenschaftliche Forschungs- und Anwendungspraxis, aus denen der Mensch nicht ausgeblendet ist. In ihr publizieren namhafte AutorInnen aus unterschiedlichsten Fachgebieten, die den Menschen und seine Mitwelt als mehr und etwas anderes als die Summe ihrer Teile verstehen. Dabei wird Ganzheitlichkeit nicht als diffuses Schlagwort für einfach behauptete, aber unverstandene Zusammenhänge missbraucht, sondern als Auftrag für präzise Forschungsarbeit. Dem Trend zu immer weitergehender Spezialisierung und Zergliederung in zusammenhangloses Detailwissen setzt die Gestalt Theory damit bewusst Multidisziplinarität und kritische Zusammenschau entgegen. In ihr erscheinen ganzheitlich-systemische, phänomenologische und experimentelle Arbeiten aus Psychologie und Psychotherapie, Pädagogik, Philosophie, Soziologie, Wirtschaftswissenschaft, Kunst, Musik- und Sprachwissenschaft, Medizin und verschiedensten anderen human- und naturwissenschaftlichen Disziplinen in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Seit 2012 erscheint die Gestalt Theory als Open Access Zeitschrift.